Graham Asks Barr to Declassify Trove of Documents From Trump-Russia Investigation

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) requested that Attorney General William Barr make public a trove of documents relating to the probe into President Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign.

In a letter penned Thursday and released on Tuesday, Graham — a staunch senatorial ally of the president — called on the attorney general to declassify and release “certain documents” related to the investigation, saying that they would be integral for Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s presentation of his probe’s results to the public.

“In order for the Inspector General to be able to present the most complete results of his investigation to Congress and the American people, certain documents will need to be declassified and released to the public,” wrote Graham.

“I write to urge you to declassify all documents the Inspector General identifies as appropriate for declassification as much as possible, without harming national security,” the South Carolina senator wrote. – READ MORE