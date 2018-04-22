GQ: The Bible Is One Of The Most Overrated Books Of All Time

The Holy Bible, the book upon which all of Western morality rested for the past 2,000 years, is the most overrated book of all time, according to an essay in GQ.

Written by the editors of GQ, “21 Books You Don’t Have To Read” is an exercise in pretentious millennial book burning, where very beloved classics, from “Lord of the Rings” to “Catcher in the Rye,” are thrown into a digital bonfire fueled by the self-righteous prattling of coastal hipsters, and replaced with the likes of modernist woke screeds.

On the Holy Bible, the editors allow for not even so much as a sentence of reverential treatment; the kindest thing they can say about it is that it has “some good parts,” all the while mocking those “who supposedly live by it.”

The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it. Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced. It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned. – READ MORE

