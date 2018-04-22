Politics
Bill Clinton Floats Conspiracy Theory That Trump, New York Times Colluded To Defeat Hillary
Now Bill Clinton is entering the game, floating a new idea that will make you want to put your tin foil hat on.
New York Times reporter Amy Chozick has put out a new book titled “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling.” In it, she describes what she calls an often-contentious relationship between the paper and the Clinton campaign, then tosses out this incredible idea:
“After the election, Bill would spread a more absurd Times conspiracy: The publisher had struck a deal with Trump that we’d destroy Hillary on her emails to help him get elected, if he kept driving traffic and boosting the company’s stock price.”
That’s right, the Times — which bent over backward (and, frankly, forward) for Hillary throughout the campaign — was secretly in the bag for Trump, working to get him elected so they could pump up their click count and make bank. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Hillary Clinton has been on a worldwide tour for a year and a half moaning about all the imagined reasons she lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.