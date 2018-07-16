Gowdy rules out Rosenstein impeachment

\Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) on Sunday ruled out the possibility of impeaching Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying there is not enough support for his ouster.

“Impeach him for what?” Gowdy said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “No.”

“I’m not convinced there is a movement,” Gowdy added, citing Politico’s recent report that a group of GOP lawmakers are preparing to impeach Rosenstein.

Conservatives frustrated with special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election have long targeted Rosenstein. Some lawmakers claim he has delayed their investigation into FBI agents involved in Mueller’s investigation who they feel are biased against President Trump.

Gowdy has previously been critical of Rosenstein.

“I’ve had my differences with Rod Rosenstein,” said Gowdy, who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. “I talk to him quite often privately, which again is a lot more constructive than the public hearings we have.” – READ MORE

Rosenstein held a presser Friday and confirmed the DNC server was never hacked.

Rather, the DNC emails were obtained through a “spear phishing” email scam which THOUSANDS of others, including Republicans fell for.

Rosenstein said there is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime.

DAG Rosenstein also said the so-called Russian interference did not change the vote count nor did it affect the outcome of the election.

“There is no allegation that the conspiracy changed the vote count or affected any election result. The special counsel’s investigation is ongoing,” Rosenstein said.

Rosenstein also confirmed Russian interference did not affect the outcome of the election the last time the Special Counsel rolled out a junk indictment in February.

Interestingly, Rosenstein also did not name the political parties affected by the ‘hacking’ or ‘interference’….he said to think “patriotically.”- READ MORE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein confirmed that the DNC server was never actually hacked.

Rather, the emails were obtained through a “spear phishing” email scam which THOUSANDS of others, including Republicans fell for.

BREAKING: DNC server was never actually "hacked" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 13, 2018

BREAKING: Rosenstein just confirmed emails obtained through “spearfishing” email scam, which thousands of people including Republicans fell for. No wonder the DNC server was never examined by FBI. It was never actually hacked. This was a monumental lie by the Clinton campaign — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 13, 2018

“The defendants used two techniques to steal information. First they used a scheme known as spear phishing, which involves sending misleading emails and tricking the users of disclosing their passwords and security information,” Rosenstein said.

“Secondly, the defendants hacked into computer networks and installed malicious software and allowed them to spy on users,” Rosenstein continued.

The computer networks Rosenstein was referring to was a Congressional campaign, not the DNC server.- READ MORE

