David Hogg Implies Gun Control Opponents Aren’t ‘Human Beings’

David Hogg, the Parkland shooting survivor who said he would temporarily forgo college to focus on the 2018 midterms, called on followers to elect candidates who weren’t career politicians.

In his tweet, however, he seemed to dehumanize people who didn’t push gun control legislation:

Hogg went on to set up an apparent distinction between career politicians and “human beings” who cared about kids.

In a tweet posted earlier in the same hour, Hogg also claimed that House Appropriations Republicans didn’t care about kids after they blocked funding for gun violence research – READ MORE

After the Parkland shooting, David Hogg became a political figure mostly because he was for gun control and it was unseemly to harshly criticize someone who survived a mass shooting, no matter how uninformed their opinions might be.

In a tweet from earlier this week, Hogg wondered “why is it culturally acceptable for any elected official to take money from special interests? In America, we call it campaign donations the rest of the world calls it what it is, a bribe.”

Please enroll in that class posthaste. This is getting excruciatingly painful to watch. – READ MORE

"We don't need Democrats or Republicans to be elected we need f**king human beings..."

