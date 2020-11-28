Gov. Mike Parson to Missourians: ‘Government has no business’ regulating gatherings in homes

Like other leaders across the U.S., Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) reminded his constituents ahead of the Thanksgiving Day to be cautious about COVID-19. But instead of handing down government dictates ahead of the festivities, Parson did just the opposite: he reminded Missourians of their rights, and vowed not to step on them.

“The holidays are coming, and as the Governor of the State of Missouri, I am not going to mandate who goes in the front door of your home,” the former law enforcement officer tweeted. “Government has no business going through the front door of your homes to decide how many members of your family are there, how many are not.”

Parson told the citizens of the Show-Me state, “Ultimately, we each must take responsibility for our actions,” and issued the longstanding recommendation that folks practice social distancing, wear masks, and wash their hands to stave off the virus. He also suggested that people “host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities as much as possible” and pointed to further guidance from the state’s health department.

The Republican’s promise not to “mandate who goes in the front door” of citizens’ homes is in stark contrast to the messages being sent from jurisdictions across the U.S., where leaders have issued decrees on how many people may gather in private residences, and even how many separate households guests can hail from.- READ MORE

