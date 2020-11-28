Fox News daytime ratings drop by 32% in two weeks since the election

Cable news network behemoth Fox News dipped in viewership among a key demographic in recent ratings reports, and lost 32% of viewership in daytime.

Nielsen Media Research said that CNN took both top spots among the 25-54 age demographic during primetime on Friday. Anderson Cooper’s show, “AC360,” took the time spot with 604K viewers. Chris Cuomo’s CNN show took the second highest slot.

Fox News’ total viewership also fell an astounding 32% in the two weeks after the Nov. 3 election compared to its viewership the two weeks before the election.

While Fox News’ viewership dropped, the viewership for CNN and MSNBC increased to near parity. In weekday average daytime viewership, Fox News garnered 1.63 million viewers, CNN received 1.68 million viewers, and MSNBC received 1.71 million viewers.

But despite the precipitous drop in daytime, Fox continues to beat the competition in total numbers of viewers during prime-time hours.

Fox News averaged 2.98 million viewers in prime time, with CNN averaging 2.05 million, and MSNBC seeing an average of 2.18 million viewers.

