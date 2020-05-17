Gov. Gavin Newsom to give illegal immigrants $75 million in stimulus money despite cutting $19 billion from schools

Last month, New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said that he was open to the idea of providing illegal immigrants with $600 a week, despite the state “quite clearly running out of money.” Starting on Monday, California will provide up to $75 million to illegal immigrants. The money will be available to the illegal immigrants despite Gov. Gavin Newsom slashing $19 billion in funding for California schools this week.

Newsom’s Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants Project will provide $125 million to illegal immigrants, $75 million will be paid by the state of California and $50 million from private philanthropic groups.

Each adult will be eligible for a one-time payment of $500, and caps out at $1,000 per household, according to the Mercury News.

In order to qualify for the stimulus check, recipients must be at least 18-years-old, an undocumented immigrant who experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, and did not receive payments from federal COVID-19 support programs such as the CARES Act. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --