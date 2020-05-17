Barack Obama to 2020 Graduates: Current Leaders ‘Aren’t Even Pretending to Be in Charge’

Former President Barack Obama said in a commencement speech on Saturday that current leaders during the coronavirus crisis were failing 2020 graduates.

“More than anything this pandemic has fully finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” he said. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

The former president did not directly criticize Donald Trump, but he repeatedly referred to leaders currently in power.

“Broad majorities agree on the ends,” he said, urging graduates to seek unity. “That’s why folks with power will keep trying to divide you over the means. That’s how nothing changes.”

The former president spoke online to recognize historic black college and university graduates on Saturday, offering a 2020 commencement speech for those who were unable to graduate due to the coronavirus.

“Even though half of the semester was spent in Zoom university, you’ve earned this moment. You should be very proud,” he said. – READ MORE

