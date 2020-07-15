Gov. Cuomo Ripped After Internal Report Seeks To Shift Blame (Again) For Nursing Home Deaths

But a new state report now claims the nursing home coronavirus deaths were not caused by Cuomo’s policies. The report says the deaths were mostly caused by infected staff members who spread the virus.

The report “said 80% of the 310 nursing homes that admitted coronavirus patients already had a confirmed or suspected case among its residents or staff before the directive was issued,” according to the AP. “And it contends the median number of coronavirus patients sent to nursing homes had been hospitalized for nine days, the same period that the study said it likely takes for the virus to no longer be contagious.”

“he 33-page state report flatly says ‘that nursing home admissions from hospitals were not a driver of nursing home infections or fatalities,’” the AP reported.

Scientists disagreed. “Would this get published in an academic journal? No,” University of Texas, Houston, epidemiologist Catherine Troisi told The Associated Press.

Denis Nash, an epidemiologist at the City University of New York School of Public Health, said there were problems with the report. He told the AP that the number of nursing home deaths in records kept by the state doesn’t include residents who were transferred to and later died at a hospital. Nash said that is a “potentially huge problem” that undercounts the virus’ toll and could “introduce bias into the analysis.” – READ MORE

