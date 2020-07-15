Kanye West drops presidential bid: report

Kanye West has dropped his 2020 presidential bid, according to a new report.

The 43-year-old rapper’s campaign has reportedly been suspended less than two weeks after he shocked the nation with a tweet that confirmed his decision to run for president of the United States in November.

According to a new report from Intelligencer, a “get-out-the-vote specialist” named Steve Kramer claims West is already “out” after the Yeezy founder hired both “paid and volunteer” staff to help him secure signatures in Florida and South Carolina to get him on the ballot.

Kramer claimed West’s team was “working over weekend there, formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.”

The specialist claimed there was “overwhelming support” to get West on the ballot.

A separate source, who remained anonymous, claimed to the outlet that they were hired for $5,000 to help West gather signatures in Florida to meet the state’s July 15 ballot deadline. The outlet claimed he needed “132,781 valid signatures from Florida voters in less than a week.” – READ MORE

