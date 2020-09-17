Gottlieb: ‘White House Leadership Was Failed by Health Officials’ in the Early Days of the Pandemic

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb believes that top U.S. health officials did not provide White House officials with accurate information about COVID-19 in the early days of the outbreak.

In the wake of a new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, which found that President Donald Trump sought to downplay the threat of COVID-19, Gottlieb was asked if White House officials were given wrong information about the virus.

“I think in this respect, the White House leadership was failed by health officials,” Gottlieb said during an appearance on CBS News’ “Face The Nation.”

He continued, “We did not have a diagnostic in the field, so we couldn’t screen for it — we should have. We should have started working on that in January. And we over-relied on a surveillance system that was built for flu and not for coronavirus without recognizing that it wasn’t going to be as sensitive at detecting coronavirus spread as it was for flu because the two viruses spread very differently.” – READ MORE

