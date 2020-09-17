DeVos Publishes Final Rule on Protecting Speech and Religious Freedom on Campus

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced that a final rule “Improving Free Inquiry, Transparency, and Accountability at Colleges and Universities” will go into effect immediately. Any institution that fails to uphold the First Amendment will not receive any grants from the federal government. The rule will also protect student religious groups from discrimination.

Campus Reform: “Students should not be forced to choose between their faith and their education, and an institution controlled by a religious organization should not have to sacrifice its religious beliefs to participate in Department grants and programs,” said DeVos. “These regulations hold public institutions accountable for protecting the First Amendment rights of students and student organizations, and they require private colleges and universities that promise their students and faculty free expression, free inquiry, and diversity of thought to live up to those ideals.”

The department will rely on state and local court decisions in deciding whether a college or university is in compliance with the rule.

Citing “the well-developed body of case law by state and federal courts on First Amendment rights and violations of stated institutional policies,” the Department of Education will rely upon a state or federal court ruling to determine whether the grant conditions have been violated. Additionally, as a requirement for receiving grants, “public colleges and universities must not deny to a religious student group any of the rights, benefits, or privileges that other student groups enjoy,” such as receiving student fee funds, acquiring university recognition, and using campus facilities. – READ MORE

