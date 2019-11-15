Gosar fires back after Katie Hill rips his ‘Epstein’ tweets: You taught the country what a ‘throuple’ was

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., slammed his former colleague Katie Hill after she criticized his cryptic Epstein tweets, telling her she taught the country a new word: “throuple.”

Hill reprimanded Gosar over a series of tweets that spelled out “Epstein didn’t kill himself,” a line that has been appearing in memes and on social media. Hill blasted him for “tweeting out real conspiracy theories.”

“No[,] like this actually happened. Real members of Congress tweeting out real conspiracy theories. In an acrostic no less,” Hill tweeted.

Gosar fired back, “You’re surprised by me? You single-handedly taught an entire country a new word. #throuple,” Gosar reacted. “And wth is up with that tattoo? Relax.”

.@RepGosar with the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” secret message just won twitter for the day. pic.twitter.com/uk04Ot1sDz — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 13, 2019

“Throuple,” which is a term to describe a three-person relationship, was the arrangement Hill reportedly had with her estranged husband and a female campaign staffer. Hill accused her estranged husband of leaking the nude photos as “revenge porn” amid their messy divorce. Hill’s attorneys also vehemently denied allegations made in a DailyMail story that one of the nude photos shows a “Nazi-era Iron Cross” tattoo.

Gosar drew some attention to his Twitter account on Wednesday with a series of tweets he wrote in reaction to the ongoing testimony of U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent as the first witnesses in a public impeachment hearing of President Trump, sharing videos and articles that memorialized the event. – read more