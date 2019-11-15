Jeffrey Epstein case: Sasse warns prison bureau director to ‘come prepared’ for Senate grilling

Days before the Bureau of Prisons is set to face its first public grilling about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., sent a heated letter to the department’s director warning her to “come prepared” to give “substantial answers” about the Epstein case during her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee this coming Tuesday.

“To pretend like this issue, which is by far the public’s top concern with your agency, won’t be a significant focus of attention at this hearing is naïve – to the point of being laughable,” Sasse wrote to BOP Director Dr. Kathleen Hawk Sawyer. “While there may be particular details that you cannot yet answer, deflecting difficult questions won’t cut it.”

The letter was sent Monday, a week before the annual BOP oversight hearing because, according to Sasse’s office, the Justice Department indicated its “unwillingness to provide substance” on the Epstein death investigation during questioning.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has been under fire since Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on Aug. 10 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. The Medical Examiner in New York classified Epstein’s death as a suicide by hanging, but Epstein’s brother, Mark, said he could have been murdered.

"There are a whole lot of people out there who breathed a sigh of relief who believe their secrets died in that jail cell with him," Sasse told Fox News in a phone interview about Epstein, who was accused of operating a child sex trafficking network. "It's unconscionable that the guy that had all this information on co-conspirators was not guarded each and every minute."