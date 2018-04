Gorka: Trump Election ‘Scandal’ ‘Should Be Renamed ObamaGate’ (VIDEO)

Former White House adviser Dr. Sebastian Gorka said the federal investigation into collusion and other alleged untoward behavior during the 2016 presidential election should be renamed “ObamaGate.”

Gorka said the focus on Trump is largely unwarranted and that the Clinton email scandal side of the story is the real issue at hand.

“The Obama administration wanted Hillary to win,” Gorka said.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1