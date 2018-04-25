Accused ISIS sympathizer & Kent State professor charged with lying to the FBI, banned from campus

A controversial Ohio college professor who has been accused of being an ISIS sympathizer was suspended and banned from campus after he was slapped with federal charges.

Julio Pino, a Kent State University associate history professor known for his fiery anti-Israel rhetoric, became the focus of a 2016 FBI investigation after he was accused of using his position on campus to influence students to support the Islamic State, FOX 8 reported.

Pino, a pro-Palestinian Muslim convert, was charged on Monday with lying to the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio.

A Kent State spokesperson told Fox News that Pino – who has worked at KSU since 1992 and specializes in Latin History and the Third World – was suspended and prohibited from entering the Kent State campus Monday after charges were filed in federal court.

“The university continues to cooperate with the Department of Justice on this matter, and all inquiries about this case should be directed to that office,” the statement read in part.

According to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland, Pino lied to an FBI special agent about communications he had with a Facebook friend, J.E., who was arrested for making threats against a judge involved in a child custody case. – READ MORE

