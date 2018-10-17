GOP Voter Tells NBC Reporter: ‘If You Don’t Like It, Go to Venezuela’ (VIDEO)

While talking to Republican voters in Staten Island, NBC News reporter Jacob Soboroff got a reality check in how much support exists for President Trump in the New York City borough. One woman even suggested that if the journalist didn’t like her conservative views that he could, “go to Venezuela.”

Soboroff began the segment by touting Democratic hopes to flip the island’s red congressional district blue: “Overwhelmingly Democratic New York City is actually home to a Republican congressman in a district that voted overwhelmingly for President Trump. Democrats think they can change that this year.”

Noting that “New York’s 11th District voted for Trump by a huge margin” in 2016, Soboroff met incumbent Republican Congressman Dan Donovan at a local grocery store to talk to voters. One woman they encountered was a staunch GOP supporter wearing a t-shirt that read “Stand for the flag, kneel for the cross.” When Soboroff commented on the shirt, the woman, only identified as Jenny, remarked: “Absolutely. And if you don’t like it, go to Venezuela.”The reporter burst out laughing.– READ MORE