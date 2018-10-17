Authorities charge organized ring with voter fraud for generating forged ballots—many for Democrats

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced voter fraud charges against four women accused of being part of an organized ring that targeted elderly residents in the Fort Worth area in 2016 and used them to generate forged mail-in ballots, many of which were for Democratic candidates, KTVT-TV reported.

A grand jury indicted Leticia Sanchez, Leticia Sanchez Tepichin, Maria Solis, and Laura Parra on felony charges last week, the station said.

Paxton’s office told KTVT that the women “harvested” votes by filling out applications for mail-in ballots with forged signatures. Then the women would either “assist” elderly voters in filling them out or just do it themselves — and then “use deception” to get voters to sign envelopes, the station said.- READ MORE