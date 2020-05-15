GOP victories from Tuesday’s special election races largely ignored by media

The GOP clinched major victories in two special elections held on Tuesday but was largely ignored by the mainstream media.

Mike Garcia managed to flip California’s 25th District, becoming the first Republican to do that in the state since 1998. Garcia, a former Navy combat pilot, was declared the winner on Wednesday after his Democratic challenger, state assemblywoman Christy Smith, conceded the race. The congressional seat was previously held by Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned last year.

Both Garcia and Smith will face off again in November.

Wisconsin state senator Tom Tiffany was able to maintain the GOP’s control over the state’s conservative-leaning 7th district left vacant by Rep. Sean Duffy.

Past special elections in recent memory generated plenty of news coverage, particularly when Democrats pick up congressional seats as pundits often hype that such victories are a “bellwether” for what’s to come in the upcoming elections.

However, there was little to zero mention of Garcia and Tiffany’s victories on any of the major news networks. – READ MORE

