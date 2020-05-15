Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer Now Under Fire For State’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Policy

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer — once on the short list to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 Democratic presidential election — is the latest official to come under fire for a policy requiring some nursing homes and other adult care facilities to take COVID-19 patients, many of whom are still suffering with the after-effects of the viral infection and could be contagious.

Thanks to a Detroit lawmaker who blew the whistle on the policy, according to the Detroit News — enacted by Whitmer in an executive order — Michigan Republicans are now investigating whether the governor put elderly Michigan residents at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus, and whether her order perpetuated Michigan’s ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Michigan has been putting long-term care patients recovering from the virus in the same facilities with patients who don’t have the virus,” the Detroit News reported Monday, adding that Whitmer’s executive order “requires seniors who are positive for COVID-19 to be brought to the TCF Center in Detroit or to ‘regional hubs,’ which are nursing homes where the state says there has to be separation of the COVID-19 positive and negative patients.”

The TCF Center was an overflow coronavirus hospital located in a convention center — a hospital that has since wrapped up operations, forcing patients who might have been cared for by TCF Center nurses to enter “regional hubs.” – READ MORE

