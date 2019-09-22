GOP Trolls Unknown Incumbent Running Against Businessman John James

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has announced they will be dispersing baseball cards trolling Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) — who as of January was still unknown to 36% of his own constituents — at a Republican leadership conference in Michigan this weekend.

The Hill reports that the NRSC released a statement this week, and the committee wants to draw attention to the fact that Peters “remains the most unknown senator in the country because he has failed to stand up for the principles and priorities of Michigan voters.”

The conference, which will feature a keynote address by Vice President Mike Pence, aims to bring together “conservative leaders from across America to discuss solutions to the critical issues facing our nation,” according to the organization’s website. In addition to Pence, both Secretary of Education Betsy Devos and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will make speeches at the event.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to collect the novelty baseball cards, all of which have Peters’ first name misspelled and also feature a nickname, reports the Hill. Some of the names include “Barry Peters, aka Socialists’ BFF” and “Harry Peters, aka He’s Just There,” and “Jerry Peters, aka The Invisible Man,” notes the news agency.

Veteran and Businessman John James announced in June that he would run for the senate seat against Peters in 2020, telling Fox News that he sees it as an opportunity to continue his service and put Michigan first, according to Politico. – READ MORE