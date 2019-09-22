Shailene Woodley: ‘We Need to F**king Get a Good Person’ to Replace Trump

Actress Shailene Woodley confessed that she will “forever” be an “I love Bernie person” despite not endorsing a Democrat candidate yet. The Divergent star also said the U.S. needs to “fucking get a good person in office” to replace President Donald Trump, according to her interview with the Daily Beast published Saturday.

The Big Little Lies star — a longtime supporter of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — told the outlet that she is still feeling the Bern, even though she has yet to endorse a specific Democrat candidate.

“I mean, yeah,” Woodley said when asked if she was still a supporter of Sen. Sanders. “Look, I’m not going to get behind any particular candidate right now — it’s just too early — but where Bernie lies, and his values and his standards and his policies, I’m very much in alignment with.”

“At the end of the day, we just need to fucking get a good person in office,” she continued. “So, I’m putting a lot of my energy towards Bernie Sanders’ campaign—not so much for Bernie Sanders at this moment but for politics in general, and just trying to get people passionate and excited for the 2020 election.”

She added that she will “forever” be an “I Love Bernie” person because of what Sanders “has done for our country and our world,” although she did not cite any specific accomplishments. – READ MORE