GOP to Facebook, Twitter: Don’t ‘Suppress Conservative Voices’ (VIDEO)

Social media platforms must work with both sides of the political spectrums if they wish to maintain neutrality. That was the message to top social media companies from a top Republican.

On Friday’s America’s Newsroom, Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, told anchor Bill Hemmer that the RNC sent a letter to Facebook and Twitter, asking them to respond by June 18. She stated, “We just preemptively wanted to go to Facebook and say that we want assurances that you are not going to suppress conservative voices.

She also stated that the RNC was concerned that the “Silicon Valley thought police” were going to “determine what voices filter through on their conservative platform.” In the letter, both McDaniel and Trump’s 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale expressed their disapproval of the way social media companies have handled censorship in the past. They wrote, “Rampant political bias is inappropriate for a widely used public forum.” – READ MORE

