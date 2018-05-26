Mitch McConnell says he supports Mueller probe after Gang of Eight meeting

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said late Thursday after attending a classified briefing on documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation that he supports the probe.

In an interview with NPR, Mr. McConnell said the Mueller investigation and a separate probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general into the FBI’s actions during the 2016 presidential campaign will resolve lingering questions about the election.

“The two investigations going on that I think will give us the answers to the questions that you raise — the [inspector general] investigation in the Justice Department and the Mueller investigation,” he said in an interview.

“I support both of them, and I don’t really have anything to add to this subject based upon the Gang of Eight briefing that we had today, which was classified,” Mr. McConnell continued. – READ MORE

