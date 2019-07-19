GOP senators call for Antifa to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization

A pair of Republican senators is calling on the federal government to designate the far-left organization Antifa as a domestic terror organization.

The resolution, which was introduced by Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.) and Ted Cruz (Texas), notes recent Antifa violence against journalist Andy Ngo as well as threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and “calls for the groups and organizations across the country who act under the banner of Antifa to be designated as domestic terrorist organizations.”

The legislation also “calls upon the Federal Government to redouble its efforts, using all available and appropriate tools, to combat the spread of all forms of domestic terrorism, including White supremacist terrorism.”

The report also follows the news that an Antifa member armed with a rifle tried to firebomb an an ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington. The resolution, however, does not mention the Tacoma attack.

“Antifa are terrorists, violent masked bullies who ‘fight fascism’ with actual fascism, protected by Liberal privilege,” Cassidy said in a news release. “Bullies get their way until someone says no. Elected officials must have courage, not cowardice, to prevent terror.” – READ MORE