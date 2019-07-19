DCCC Hits GOP Candidate for Taking Tobacco Money, Takes Tobacco Money

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Wednesday put out a press release slamming Republican congressional candidate Young Kim for accepting money from tobacco giant Altria, only a few months after accepting a $15,000 donation from the same company.

While the original press release has been deleted, the Washington Free Beaconobtained screenshots showing the DCCC going after Kim for donations she received from “the NRA and K Street’s Big Tobacco and Pharma.” The press release referred to the tobacco industry as “disreputable” and that it has been one of the industries “at the forefront of stopping progress for Orange County families that would ensure their health, safety, and security.”

The donation that the DCCC highlighted about Kim was a $3,500 donation from the Altria Group in 2018. The press release did not mention Altria’s $15,000 donation to the DCCC back in April.

The DCCC did not respond to a request for comment on the press release being taken down or the $15,000 donation. – READ MORE