GOP Senator Says Trump’s Sharpie Moment Is Being ‘Overplayed,’ Says It Won’t Matter on Election Day

Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) claimed some in the media are overplaying President Donald Trump‘s confusing Sharpie moment from earlier this week.

As IJR previously reported, President Trump used what appeared to be a doctored map of the pathway of Hurricane Dorian that would include parts of Alabama. Earlier in the week, the president claimed that Alabama was in the path of the storm, but newer projections showed that wasn’t the case.

During an interview on “Meet the Press,” Blunt told host Chuch Todd that he thinks the situation is being overplayed and that it will not matter in the 2020 election.

“I’ve spent most of this month at home in Missouri and I think this whole Sharpie thing is way being overplayed. I don’t think it will matter election day; I don’t think it matters to most people.”

Todd pushed back, asking, “Are you worried that the credibility of the words of the president of the United States has been eroded?” – READ MORE