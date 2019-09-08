Massachusetts Democrat Mayor Arrested For Alleged Extortion Of Marijuana Companies

Jasiel Correia, the 27-year-old Democrat mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, was arrested Friday on charges of fraud, extortion, bribery, and filing false tax returns.

The FBI’s Boston office and the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts each tweeted the news.

“Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was arrested this morning by @FBIBoston IRS-CI & @HUDOIG special agents at his home. He’s accused of conspiring to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from marijuana companies,” the FBI tweeted.

The Bureau followed up by tweeting that Correia’s former chief of staff, Genoveva Andrade, was also arrested “on extortion and bribery charges.”

The U.S. attorney added that three others aside from Correia and Andrade were also charged. – READ MORE