GOP Senator Mocks AOC. It Goes Whistling Over Her Head.

On Sunday, Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) mocked the creators of the Green New Deal, among them Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), by likening her and her cohorts ideas to the dreams of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Ocasio-Cortez missed the joke, however, in the process displaying once again that she’s not the most sophisticated thinker in the continental United States.

Cornyn tweeted, “‘We were the first to assert that the more complicated the forms assumed by civilization, the more restricted the freedom of the individual must become.’ Benito Mussolini.”

“We were the first to assert that the more complicated the forms assumed by civilization, the more restricted the freedom of the individual must become.” Benito Mussolini — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 24, 2019

In case you missed it, while the GOP is calling paying a living wage “socialism,” a Republican Senator full-on quoted National Fascist Party leader and Hitler ally Benito Mussolini like it’s a Hallmark card. ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/aJmdsPYrkG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2019

While Cornyn was obviously mocking her and her fellow true-believers who want the government to clamp down on individual rights by blowing up the size of the federal government, Ocasio-Cortez demonstrated her razor-sharp intelligence by responding on Twitter, “In case you missed it, while the GOP is calling paying a living wage ‘socialism,’ a Republican Senator full-on quoted National Fascist Party leader and Hitler ally Benito Mussolini like it’s a Hallmark card.”- READ MORE