Did Jon Stewart Seriously Just Compliment The Trump Administration?

“The Trump Justice Department Is Doing An Excellent Job Administrating This Program.”



Something truly remarkable happened on Monday that few could ever have predicted: former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart actually complimented the Trump administration for its handling of an issue near and dear to his heart.

According to the Washington Examiner, Stewart commended the Trump DOJ for taking good care of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, an issue he has long passionately spoken out in favor of, routinely blasting both Democrats and Republicans alike for using it in a game of political football.

“Are the cameras on? Is everybody on me? The Trump Justice Department is doing an excellent job administrating this program. The claims are going through faster, and the awards are coming through,” Stewart said in a press conference on Capitol Hill. “The Trump Justice Department, I don’t know about anything else, I’m not going to comment on anything else, but that’s why we’re in the problem that we’re in is the program works exactly like it’s supposed to, so now it’s Congress’ job to fund it properly and let these people live in peace.”

When a reporter asked Jon Stewart about the Trump presidency, he declined to speak any further. “I have no — there’s no room to even speak of it,” he said. “I’m here to advocate for 9/11 First Responders and their families and the survivors and to get this program renewed properly. That’s all we care about.”

The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund ensures aid to victims of terrorist attacks along with their families. Stewart is pushing for funds for the program due to the 2020 expiration date.

“There’s no reason to drag these people down here,” Stewart said of 9/11 victims and loved ones who traveled down to Washington, D.C. to join him on the lobbying trip. “It’s bullshit. You know it and I know it, so let’s stop the nonsense.” – READ MORE