GOP senator introduces bill to withhold senators’ pay until coronavirus relief passed

Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally has formally introduced legislation that would withhold the pay of U.S. senators until the upper chamber’s passage of a coronavirus relief package.

“If Americans aren’t getting paid, then neither should we,” McSally tweeted Tuesday. “I introduced today a bill to withhold Senate pay until we pass the COVID-19 relief package.”

If Americans aren’t getting paid, then neither should we. I introduced a bill today to withhold Senate pay until we pass the COVID-19 relief package. https://t.co/GnETwOpwx8 pic.twitter.com/IEIleFHZLY — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) March 24, 2020

The Senate has been arguing over the third phase of a coronavirus package for days while an increasing number of Americans are losing their jobs as businesses shut down due to social distancing measures aimed at stopping the pandemic.

Several Republicans have expressed outrage from the Senate floor after Democrats blocked what was believed to be a pre-negotiated bipartisan bill on Sunday night and again on Monday. – READ MORE

