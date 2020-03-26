MyPillow manufacturing masks for hospitals in fight against COVID-19

Pillow and linen manufacturer MyPillow announced this week that it is producing face masks to be shipped to hospitals across the U.S., as the country deals with shortages of personal protective equipment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted an image on Twitter on Tuesday of founder Mike Lindell and MyPillow employees showing off the masks in a conference room with the message, “MyPillow is excited to announce that we are now manufacturing face masks for hospitals across the country!”

MyPillow is excited to announce that we are now manufacturing face masks for hospitals across the country! pic.twitter.com/KcW4L7i9WC — MyPillow (@MyPillowUSA) March 24, 2020

According to The Hill, the company noted that the masks “are not for sale to the general public.”

Lindell is a devoted supporter of President Donald Trump, who has praised American firms for stepping up to produce medical supplies like masks and ventilators amid skyrocketing demand in the fight against the spreading virus. – READ MORE

