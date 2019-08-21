GOP Sen. Tim Scott says Democrats are trying to ‘dupe’ black voters with racism emphasis (VIDEO)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only black Republican in the Senate, told Fox News’ Martha McCallum that Democrats like Beto O’Rourke are trying to “dupe” black voters into voting for them by emphasizing racism.

Scott was responding to comments O’Rourke made recently in Arkansas, when he said America was founded on racism and was still racist today. Scott doesn’t think the racism tactic will cover for the fact that some of the major Democratic proposals are “empty promises.”

"This is an opportunity for the Democratic Party to try to figure out a way to dupe the African American voters, not only in South Carolina but around the country because they really have nothing but empty promises to run on," Scott told McCallum.