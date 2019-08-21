Chris Cuomo Criticizes Trump for Not Aging Enough (VIDEO)

CNN host Chris Cuomo’s Tuesday closing monologue on Cuomo Prime Time criticized President Donald Trump for not aging enough in office and urged Trump to “care more” and sleep less.

Cuomo’s comments came after Trump stated Tuesday that “nothing keeps me up at night” in response to a question about Chinese military strength. Cuomo compared these words to former president Barack Obama’s admission to ABC’s Barbara Walters in 2008 that “there are a lot of things that keep me up at night.”

“A leader feels the pain of those they lead,” Cuomo said, noting literary examples of leaders kept up at night by the burden of ruling.

“‘Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown,’ Shakespeare, right?” Cuomo said. “And though like his Henry IV, this president, who often postures as a demagogic autocrat if not a king, frets openly about constant attacks. He also had an eldest son Hal, who kept poor company with a lousy lot. This president, however, seems not to worry at night as Henry did. And the point is presidents should have a lot of heavy burdens that weigh on them, and yes, keep them up at night.” – READ MORE