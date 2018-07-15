True Pundit

Politics TV

GOP Sen. Lee: I Believe Every Republican and ‘a Few Democrats’ Will Support Kavanaugh (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) predicted that every Republican and “a few Democrats” will end up supporting the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “Is it your sense that every Republican will be on board?” – READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled he is aiming for the Senate to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by October.

“The timetable typically for recent Supreme Court justices, if we stuck to that timetable and I intend to, would give us an opportunity to get this new justice on the court by the first of October,” McConnell said in Kentucky on Friday.

He also anticipates that confirmation hearings will begin “in late August or early September,” and predicted that there’s “only a fairly small number of people who are genuinely undecided” and will determine how to vote following the hearings.

McConnell’s comments come after the White House encouraged the Senate earlier this week to confirm Kavanaugh in the next 66 days, which falls in the middle of September. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

GOP Sen. Lee: I Believe Every Republican and 'a Few Democrats' Will Support Kavanaugh | Breitbart
GOP Sen. Lee: I Believe Every Republican and 'a Few Democrats' Will Support Kavanaugh | Breitbart

On Saturday's broadcast of the Fox News Channel's "Cavuto Live," Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) predicted that every Republican and "a few Democrats" will end up supporting the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. | Breitbart TV

Breitbart Breitbart

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: