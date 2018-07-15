GOP Sen. Lee: I Believe Every Republican and ‘a Few Democrats’ Will Support Kavanaugh (VIDEO)

“I… predict we’ll end up with every Republican supporting Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation. I also think we’ll end up with a few Democrats.” WATCH: @TeamCavuto‘s full interview with @SenMikeLee on “#Cavuto Live.” pic.twitter.com/Ate6nRR9Y5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2018

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) predicted that every Republican and “a few Democrats” will end up supporting the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “Is it your sense that every Republican will be on board?” – READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled he is aiming for the Senate to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by October.

“The timetable typically for recent Supreme Court justices, if we stuck to that timetable and I intend to, would give us an opportunity to get this new justice on the court by the first of October,” McConnell said in Kentucky on Friday.

He also anticipates that confirmation hearings will begin “in late August or early September,” and predicted that there’s “only a fairly small number of people who are genuinely undecided” and will determine how to vote following the hearings.

McConnell’s comments come after the White House encouraged the Senate earlier this week to confirm Kavanaugh in the next 66 days, which falls in the middle of September. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1