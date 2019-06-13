GOP REP: ‘Failure to secure border going to be toughest Trump sell in 2020’

Congressman Paul Gosar thinks President Trump will have a tough time convincing voters he’s made progress securing the U.S. border with Mexico.

The representative from Arizona owns land along the border, so his two-cents carry a special significance and perspective.

But as a Republican in a position to take action, his opinion isn’t worth a whole lot.

@BrianKolfage collected this unsettling video of illegal aliens and other criminals violating our border openly. The failure to secure the border is going to be the toughest Trump sell in 2020. pic.twitter.com/4DJpZYHDvU — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) June 11, 2019

The criticism comes the same week Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexico convinced our neighbors to drastically increase efforts to slow the tide of illegal immigrants making their way through the country, bound for the U.S. – read more