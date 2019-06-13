Hunter Biden Secretly Marries After Split from Brother’s Widow

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 White House frontrunner Joe Biden, secretly married last month amid heightened scrutiny of his business ties to China’s communist government, according to a report out Wednesday.

TMZ says Biden, 49, married South African-born Melissa Cohen on May 16th in Los Angeles. “The couple was married by an L.A. minister who runs an instant marriage company, which makes us think Uncle Joe and the rest of the fam were not there,” the gossip media outlet reports. The news comes on the heels of reports that Hunter split with Hallie Biden, who was the widow of his late brother Beau. Hunter’s 22-year marriage to his ex-wife Kathleen ended in divorce in April 2017.

A $1.5 billion deal struck between Hunter and the state-owned Bank of China has generated unwanted attention for the Biden family in recent months. In exhaustive detail, Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s best-selling book Secret Empires explores the troubling circumstances surrounding the business agreement as his father was negotiating U.S. policy with the Chinese government. – READ MORE