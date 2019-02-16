GOP Pushes Innovation, Natural Gas As Counteroffers To The Green New Deal

Some GOP lawmakers are putting forward their own innovation-fostered proposals to tackle global warming.

“This is a pro-jobs approach to lowering greenhouse gas emissions,” Sen. Bill Cassidy said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she’s “bullish” on nuclear power as a way to cut CO2 emissions.

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has an answer to Democrats’ Green New Deal resolution that will grow the economy and cut greenhouse gas emissions — natural gas.

Cassidy put forward a white paper Thursday making the case that private sector-led investments in natural gas extraction have allowed the U.S. to lead the world in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Cassidy wants to see that trend continue.

“This is a pro-jobs approach to lowering greenhouse gas emissions,” Cassidy said in a statement. “Instead of pie-in-the-sky, feel-good pipe dreams, let’s do what data and science say actually works.”

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey’s recently introduced Green New Deal resolutions call for “meeting 100 percent of the power demand” with renewables and zero-emissions energy sources within 10 years.

The World War II-style mobilization the bill calls for also includes retrofitting every building in the U.S. to be more energy efficient and also cutting emissions as much as possible from every sector of the economy.

The Green New Deal also demands a slew of welfare programs, from universal health care to job guarantees, and outlines social justice goals.

Republicans panned the plan as “socialist” that ignores reality. Indeed, Ocasio-Cortez and her staff have made no secret that the ultimate goal of the Green New Deal is “redistributing power to workers” and “marginalized communities.”

Despite the Green New Deal being endorsed by every Democratic senator running for president in 2020, it failed to win over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats. Ocasio-Cortez’s bungling of the Green New Deal’s rollout only added to Democrats’ woes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to bring the Green New Deal to a vote angered Markey and earned a sharp rebuke from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Dear @SenateMajLdr McConnell: Stop trying to distract from the fact that the GOP has no plan on climate change. I'm headed to the Senate Floor to issue you a challenge to admit for the first time: 1. Climate change is real

2. It's caused by humans

3. Congress needs to act — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 14, 2019