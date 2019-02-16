Mika From ‘Morning Joe’ Says Ocasio-Cortez Makes Her Cringe With Lack Of Experience, Wants To Give Advice

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” panel criticized Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday, with co-host Mika Brzezinski saying she’s “cringing” at times as she watches the congresswoman and wishes she could give her advice.

The panel was discussing Ocasio-Cortez’s opposition to Amazon’s previously proposed headquarters — now canceled — in New York when Republican political strategist Susan Del Percio highlighted her economic inexperience.

“What’s shocking to me is yet, once again, shows how little she understands not just economics, but even unemployment,” she said. “She’s the one who said the reason unemployment is so low is because a lot of people have two jobs. She needs to learn basic things about what it is to be a representative.”

“Just because she has a progressive agenda, which some people like, does not mean she has the city’s best interest,” Del Percio continued. “What she showed me … is that she only cares about herself, not about her colleagues and Carolyn Maloney, and definitely not about the people she represents, because those people would be getting jobs as well.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski jumped in to add to the criticism of Ocasio-Cortez and said her behavior has caused her to cringe.

“In this case, it’s the political experience … Obviously the issue is complicated. Obviously there was a lot of support for what she was talking about on the local level. It is always more complicated, but in politics, it’s clear, and she needs to follow some of the more successful, more mature members,” she said.

“I would suggest Nancy Pelosi would be a great example, but you don’t know what you don’t know, and you’re going to step in it if you’re not careful, and they have a few times. I watch AOC with a lot of hope, but I’m also cringing, because I would love to give her some advice.”

“We’ve all stepped in it,” co-host Joe Scarborough replied.

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation