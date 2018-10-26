GOP NJ Congressional Candidate In Key House District Receives Letter Threatening His Seven Young Children

On Wednesday, a Republican New Jersey state assemblyman running for Congress in a key House district received a letter threatening the candidate’s seven young children.

Jay Webber, who is running in New Jersey’s 11th district to replace retiring Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen, got a letter at his law office with the following verbiage:

What the f— is wrong with you … s—bagYou BETTER hope that you don’t win! Or else. How many kids do you have… 7? Unlucky 7. This is what we think of you. Time to get out of politics.

Criticizing a candidate on the issues is part of politics. Threatening my children is not. We are thankful for the support of law enforcement as we work to find whoever is behind this gutless act. We will not be intimidated as we work to make #NJ11 better for everyone. pic.twitter.com/nmVRuV9ATH — Jay Webber (@JayWebberNJ) October 24, 2018

As NJ.com reported, Webber has featured his wife and seven children in campaign ads. Webber responded on Twitter, writing, “Criticizing a candidate on the issues is part of politics. Threatening my children is not. We are thankful for the support of law enforcement as we work to find whoever is behind this gutless act. We will not be intimidated as we work to make #NJ11 better for everyone.”- READ MORE