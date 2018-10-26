    True Pundit

    SARAH SANDERS RIPS CNN’S ZUCKER FOR SAYING THE WH ‘SHOULD UNDERSTAND THEIR WORDS MATTER’

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders condemned CNN President Jeff Zucker’s statement on Wednesday night suggesting President Trump is responsible for the explosive devices that were sent to a number of political figures including CNN.

    “There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker stated earlier in the day. “The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”  – READ MORE

