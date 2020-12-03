GOP leaders lay into Pelosi for marijuana legalization bill while COVID-19 relief remains uncertain

Republican lawmakers condemned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Democratic leadership announced that a bill to federally legalize marijuana will hit the House floor Wednesday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the chamber will be considering multiple bills, including the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, and voting will take place Wednesday through Friday.

Another bill that will be reviewed, seeks to ban breeding and private ownership of big cats, which were featured in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” earlier this year.

But Republican’s, many of whom are staunch critics of marijuana legalization despite it being legal in many of their states, took to Twitter to accuse Pelosi, D-Calif., of prioritizing “cannabis and cats” over finding a bipartisan coronavirus relief bill.

“This week, your House Democrat majority is tackling the tough issues by holding a vote on legalizing pot and banning tiger ownership,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote Monday on Twitter. “Nothing for small businesses. Nothing for re-opening schools. Nothing on battling the pandemic. Just cannabis and cats.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --