Arizona Certifies Result For Biden During Election Integrity Hearing

The State of Arizona certified the state’s 11 electoral votes for Joe Biden at the same time that a make-shift hearing of the state legislature on election integrity was taking place.

President Trump’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, were at the hearing along with members of the Arizona’s legislature.

Arizona officials certified the election results for Biden on Monday morning.

Republicans Governor Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich, along with Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Supreme Court Justice Robert Brutinel, signed the results in Phoenix.

Today, we signed the canvass for the 2020 election in Arizona. I’m grateful to the voters, the county election offices, the county recorders’ offices, & the poll workers across the state for their dedication to the success of our election system. @SecretaryHobbs @GeneralBrnovich pic.twitter.com/vdjhuQosZd — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 30, 2020

"I've said several times: Arizona is a good government state," Ducey said in an interview with Fox News. "I trust our election system. There's integrity in our election system. Joe Biden did win Arizona."

