GOP Lawmakers Offer a ‘Very Clear Yes’ to Defend Trump Against Impeachment Inquiry (VIDEO)

House Republicans on Thursday said they would be willing to go on the record as saying that President Donald Trump did nothing worthy of impeachment.

On Thursday, the House voted along party lines to advance a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry, laying out the process for holding open hearings and rules for calling witnesses or requesting documents.

“Will you all go on record and say that the president did nothing inappropriate?” @marykbruce asks Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as Trump pushes GOP to defend him more forcefully. “Very clear yes,” McCarthy says as other GOP lawmakers echo his response https://t.co/s2vl1BsoyD pic.twitter.com/VunS9pJzpE — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 31, 2019

During a press conference after the vote, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was asked if Republicans are willing to go on the record saying Trump did nothing worthy of impeachment. His response, which was echoed by a chorus of lawmakers standing behind him, left no question:

McCarthy blasted House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif), and his staff over reports that the whistleblower had communicated with Schiff's office about his complaint before it became public.