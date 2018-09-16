GOP lawmaker wants to drug test Congress

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) said in an interview that he believes members of the House and Senate should be subjected to random drug testing.

The comments to USA Today Network come after the Louisiana Republican introduced legislation on Thursday which seeks to require senators and representatives be subjected to drug screenings once each term.

“Elected officials in Washington, D.C. should be subject to the same kind of random drug screenings that blue-collar, working-class Americans have to endure,” Higgins said of the proposal in a news release.

“Congress shouldn’t get to live by a different set of rules,” he said. “This effort is about maintaining accountability and ensuring sober service to … the people.”

In the interview with USA Today Network, Higgins joked that, "I have observed some behavior that would cause one to wonder," in reference to his push to drug test his colleagues.