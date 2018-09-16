NFL Hell Continues As Ratings Crater For Dallas Cowboys 

The NFL – suffering from dismal ratings for last week’s opening game and Sunday Night Football, may be in for a serious decline in viewers this season if Dallas local TV ratings are any indicator – after the Cowboys registered their lowest local ratings since 2009.

The @dallascowboys DFW rating of 28.2 for loss to Panthers lowest opener number since 2009’s 25.2 for Bucs.

the Dallas market is an important market for one of the most watched teams in the country. There is a reason the Cowboys are valued at over $4 billion dollars. They absolutely own Dallas Fort-Worth. Nothing else really matters.

The NFL does not want to see one of it’s most important market losing fans. It’s not a good look. It’s cause for concern. –Touchdownwire– READ MORE

The NFL reportedly won’t implement a new policy this season on players standing for the national anthem.

Citing unnamed league sources, ESPN reported that officials will continue conversations on the controversial topic, but that the NFL is unlikely to institute a policy this season regardless of the talks’ progress.

NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality have sparked a heated national debate since former quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularized the protest during the 2016 season.

The protests drew condemnation from President Trump, who repeatedly attacked specific players, team owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

NFL owners in May voted for a policy requiring players to “stand and show respect” during the national anthem, and threatened to fine teams whose players did not adhere to it.- READ MORE