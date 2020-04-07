GOP Gov: I Will Not Shut Down My State, Following ‘Herd Mentality’ Not ‘Leadership’

Republican South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has refused to implement a lockdown order for her entire state, despite intense national media pressure.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Noem underscored the importance of federalism and rejected the “one-size-fits-all” approach pushed in the mainstream.

“Our constitution ensures that the citizen’s right is protected,” Noem told reporters Wednesday. “I agree with the role of our government as set forth in our state and in our national constitution. I took an oath to uphold these constitutions.”

“My role with respect to public safety is something I take very seriously,” the Republican continued. “The people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety. They are the ones that are entrusted with expansive freedoms – they are free to exercise their rights to work, worship, and play – or to stay at home, or to conduct social distancing.”

“The calls to apply a one-size-fits all approach to this problem in South Dakota is herd mentality, not leadership,” Noem stated. – READ MORE

