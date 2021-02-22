GOP Congresswoman Has A Bunch Of Guns In Her Background, And The Internet Is Pissed

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert came under fire Thursday over firearms displayed in the background of her online call.

Photographs of the new congresswoman from a Committee on Natural Resources live stream show her sitting in front of what appears to be several unsecured weapons stored on a shelf.

Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 5th congressional district, responded to the criticism in a Thursday tweet.

“Who says this is storage,” she asked. “These are ready for use.”

She did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“This is how Lauren Boebert appears during a house hearing,” tweeted writer Oliver Willis.

“This is my opponent Lauren Boebert,” tweeted Boebert’s opponent Kerry Donovan. “She won her last race by under 6 points. Real toughness isn’t displaying guns on a bookshelf. It’s getting things done for people.”

Others praised the congresswoman’s gun display.

BREAKING,” tweeted TPUSA’s Benny Johnson. “Rep. @LaurenBoebert gives an epic defense of the Second Amendment with a savage backdrop.”

