    GOP chairwoman accuses Scarborough of using 9/11 to ‘score political points’

    Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is accusing MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough of trying to “score political points” with an op-ed calling President Trump a bigger threat to the United States than foreign adversaries.

    “As a nation comes together to mourn the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in history, @JoeNBC sees an opportunity to score political points,” McDaniel wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “Sad and shameful.”

    Scarborough wrote in his Washington Post op-ed, which came on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, that Trump “has done more damage to the dream of America than any foreign adversary ever could.” – READ MORE

     

